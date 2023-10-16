Amritsar doctor second Asian to bag DM in key AIIMS speciality

Tribune News Service

Samad Hoque

New Delhi, October 15

When Amarinder Singh Malhi started pursuing his MBBS degree at Amritsar’s Government Medical College some years ago, he had not thought he would bring the laurels to the state.

Today, as the second Asian to receive a Doctorate of Medicine in Cardiovascular Radiology and Endovascular Interventions from AIIMS, New Delhi, Malhi looks back at his journey with satisfaction.

After completing his MBBS, he took MD Radiodiagnosis from Dayanand Medical College, Ludhiana, and eventually went on to be accepted as DM in the department of cardiovascular radiology and endovascular interventions at AIIMS.

This DM course began in 2016 at AIIMS and Malhi was only the second student to get enrolled.

Currently, assistant professor at AIIMS Delhi in the department of radiodiagnosis and intervention radiology, Malhi advocates strengthening of the medical academic structures at home to prevent the ongoing brain drain.

“I stayed back in India because I was conscious of my duty to the nation. But many students leave. For that to stop, medical and health educational infrastructure must be strengthened,” Malhi said.

