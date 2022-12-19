Amritsar girl adjudged the best IAF cadet

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 18

Two students of the Mai Bhago Armed Forces Preparatory Institute for Girls, Mohali, added another feather in its cap when they graduated as officers in the Indian Air Force.

Komalpreet commissioned as Flying Officer

Sehajpreet Kaur and Komalpreet Kaur were commissioned as Flying Officers from the Air Force Academy at Dundigal near Hyderabad on Saturday. They were ‘pipped’ by Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan, Chief of the Air Staff, Bangladesh Air Force, who was the chief guest and reviewing officer of the combined graduation parade.

Flying Officer Sehajpreet Kaur, who will be joining the Transport Stream of the Flying Branch, is the daughter of a serving Subedar Major of the Army and hails from Amritsar district. She performed creditably at the academy and was adjudged the best cadet in officer-like qualities and general studies.

Flying Officer Komalpreet Kaur’s father is serving in the Punjab Police and belongs to Gurdaspur district. She will be joining the Navigation Branch of the Air Force.

Mai Bhago AFPI is a unique initiative of the Punjab Government under the Department of Employment Generation, Skill Development and Training, enabling girls from Punjab to become commissioned officers in the Armed Forces. The institute is a fully residential campus with the state-of-the-art infrastructure and the only one of its kind in the country.

