Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh indicates Sikh political party to gather under Akal Takht umbrella

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 26

Amidst the ongoing crisis in Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) when several dissident Akalis seek change in the leadership, Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh, without naming a specific party, implied that the Sikh political leaders have to assemble under the umbrella of Akal Takht.

Jathedar, while addressing the gathering on the occasion of foundation anniversary of Akal Takht in the Golden Temple complex, said that the Akal Takht was located just opposite to the Golden Temple to signify the concept of ‘Miri’ (represents temporal authority) and ‘Piri’ (represents spiritual authority) christened by Guru Hargobind Singh.

Citing the example of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, he said that history speaks that Maharaja Ranjit Singh successfully ruled for four decades but also followed the Sikh principles, traditions and maryada (conduct) during his regime.

“In contrast, today’s political leaders have turned their face towards Delhi and back to the Akal Takht and the Golden Temple. That’s why Sikh politics has lost its strength. If they come back to the Akal Takht and the Golden Temple, then they will definitely rule again without depending upon others politically,” he said.

Emphasising to guard the Panthic ethics, he said, “Today, the need is to gather under the umbrella of Sri Akal Takht Sahib, guarding the Guru principles, to get out of the situation of fruitless efforts. Sikhs became masters of their own kingdom by taking guidance from Akal Takht,” he said.

On this occasion, the Jathedar also instructed the devotees to switch off their mobile phone while coming to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple, keeping in mind the maryada of the spiritual place. He specifically said that the film actors and artists who come to pay obeisance should avoid using the holy place for promotion of their films.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Akal Takht #Giani Raghbir Singh #Shiromani Akali Dal #Sikhs