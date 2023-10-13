Amritsar leader Rajkumar Verka to leave BJP, to rejoin Congress

Amritsar, October 13
Former Congress MLA from Amritsar West Rajkumar Verka, who joined the BJP after losing the 2022 Assembly election, has announced to rejoin the Congress.
Before going to New Delhi to rejoin the Congress, Verka in Amritsar said he had committed a mistake by quitting the Congress.
“I repent over leaving the Congress. I am going to New Delhi to rectify this mistake. I was in touch with the Congress high command. Today, I am going to rejoin the party in the presence of senior leaders,” he said while hinting that more leaders who had quit the Congress would also come back.
He, along with Balbir Singh Sidhu, Gurpreet Singh Kangar and Sundar Sham Arora, had joined the BJP on June 4, 2022 at the party office in Chandigarh.
About quitting the saffron party, he said, “Kuchh to mazboorian rahin hongi, aise hi koi bewafa nahin hota. I observed that the BJP did not have any plan for Punjab. So I decided to leave.”
