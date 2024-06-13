 Amritsar man dies fighting for Russian army, kin seek fiscal aid from Moscow : The Tribune India

Amritsar man dies fighting for Russian army, kin seek fiscal aid from Moscow

Amritsar man dies fighting for Russian army, kin seek fiscal aid from Moscow

Grieving kin of Tejpal Singh, who was killed in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, in Amritsar on Wednesday. Vishal Kumar



Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, June 12

Two months after going to Russia on a tourist visa, Amritsar resident Tejpal Singh (30) was killed in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war on March 12.

His family, which came to know of his death only a couple of days ago, said he died fighting for the Russian army and that the country (Russia) must financially support the family as he had left behind a widow, two kids and aged parents.

A pall of gloom descended Tejpal’s house when his family learnt that he had been killed in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war on March 12.

Tejpal Singh, who was killed in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The Ministry of External Affairs had stated on Tuesday that two Indians were killed in the Russia-Ukraine war. Though it did not disclose the names of the Indians, it is believed that Tejpal was one of them.

Tejpal’s house is located at Palam Vihar on Majitha Road on the outskirts of Amritsar. When The Tribune team visited his house, the family members were inconsolable.

His parents, Preetpal Singh and Sarabjit Kaur, run a small grocery shop in the locality. Tejpal was the elder among two brothers. His younger brother, who was unmarried, had earlier died following medical complications. Tejpal leaves behind wife Parminder Kaur, whom he married in 2017, a six-year-old son and a three-year-old daughter. Parminder said, “Tejpal wanted to join the Army since childhood. After several attempts, he could not make it to the Army or the paramilitary forces. So he decided to go abroad. He left home for Thailand on December 20 and from there flew to Russia on a tourist visa and landed at Moscow on January 12. He was recruited by the Russian army on January 16 and shared pictures with the family. After getting training, he was deployed at the border with Ukraine. There, he was killed on March 12.”

She said his last phone call was received on March 3 in which he had said that he would not be in a position to speak to them for the next few days as he was going to the frontline.

When they did not hear from him for quite some time, they managed to get the number of the Russian army office, only to be told that the war had claimed Tejpal’s life.

She said he had signed a one-year contract with the Russian army following which he would be granted permanent citizenship and could also shift his family there. She said as per the contract, he was offered Rs 2 lakh monthly salary. She said only once he had sent Rs 2.5 lakh to the family. The family approached the Indian Embassy in Moscow to send his mortal remains to Amritsar.

Amritsar Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori said he could not confirm whether Tejpal Singh was killed in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war as his office had not received any information from the MEA regarding it.

Was promised permanent citizenship

  • His family came to know of his death only a couple of days ago
  • His wife said he had signed a one-year contract with the Russian army
  • After that he was promised permanent citizenship and could also shift his family
  • As per the contract, he was offered a monthly salary of Rs 2 lakh

Tejpal was killed on March 12

Tejpal was recruited by the Russian army on January 16. He was deployed at the border with Ukraine, where he was killed on March 12. — Parminder Kaur, wife

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

