Amritsar Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu joins AAP in presence of Kejriwal

GS Paul
Amritsar, February 16
With three days for Punjab to go to polls, the Congress suffered a major jolt as Amritsar’s Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in presence of AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and party’s CM face Bhagwant Mann.
Talking to The Tribune, Rintu said that he took this decision for ‘self-dignity’.
“When you feel like being ignored for your work and dedication for the party, then taking another course was the best option," he said.
Rintu tweeted: "People of Punjab want to 'sweep' away misrule now. They want to welcome a prosperous future with @AamAadmiParty and I am all for it, as I conveyed the same to Shri @ArvindKejriwal ji."
