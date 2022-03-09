Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla seeks action plan to curb drug menace

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 8

Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla has urged leaders across the party lines to work towards curbing the drug menace in the state once the poll results are declared on March 10. Aujla, who is on the Polish border to assist in the evacuation of Indian students stranded in war-torn Ukraine, on the social media said any party that came in power should prioritise dealing with the drug abuse in Punjab, which borders Pakistan.

Extending his best wishes to party leaders for the election results, Aujla tagged CM Charanjit Singh Channi, AAP’s CM face Bhagwant Mann, SAD chief Sukhbir Badal, Punjab BJP, and former CM Capt Amarinder Singh, a copy of a letter sent to the DGP VK Bhawra, expressing displeasure over police’s anti-drug campaigns and probes in drug peddling cases.

He had given an ultimatum to the police to come up with an action plan to root out drug trafficking by the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illegal Trafficking, which falls on June 26, otherwise he along with supporters would launch a dharna outside the offices of top police officers.

“We stand by the letter sent to the DGP. We have given time till International Drug Day to devise a mechanism to eradicate drug. Otherwise, we will have no option but to stage protest. Drug, liquor and satta is rampant, be in urban or rural areas of Amritsar,” he said. —

#drug menace #gurjeet aujla