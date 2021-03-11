Soon, Golden Temple to have high-tech scanners at entrances

Amritsar, April 27

The SGPC has announced to instal hi-tech scanners at all the entry points of the holy shrine. All the four main entry points of the shrine, including Ghanta Ghar main entrance plaza, Akal Takht entrance/exit side, Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee Langar Hall passage and Old Atta Mandi pathway, have been identified for installing scanners.

This proposal, passed by the SGPC executive, has been mulled keeping in view the security aspect of the shrine. Around one lakh devotees from all over the globe visit the shrine daily.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said the requirement was of scanners, different from the one installed at airports and malls, which could detect forbidden objects, not only metallic, but also tobacco and related products.

A subcommittee would be constituted to find viability of scanners available in the market, Dhami added.

“The SGPC is already in touch with some firms, which claim to manufacture X-ray scanning machines having capability to detect tobacco, if carried in pocket or a handbag,” said Dhami.

Since it required a specialised technical know-how to read scanners’ feed, the SGPC’s staffers would also have to undergo the requisite training session, Dhami added.

Meanwhile, to sensitise devotees about not carrying tobacco products inside the shrine, the SGPC has installed permanent boards prominently displayed at all the entrances. The boards caution visitors against use of tobacco or smoking inside the shrine. Besides, repeated audio announcement are made about not carrying tobacco products inside the shrine.

#akal takht #golden temple #harjinder singh dhami #SGPC