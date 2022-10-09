Amritsar: Three more members of drone-based module held

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 8

The police have arrested three more members of the drone-based arms/ammunition smuggling module and seized a huge cache of sophisticated arms and ammunition and Indian currency from their possession. A total of five members of the module have been arrested so far.

Those arrested today included Surinder Singh of Barwala village and Harchand Singh and his brother Gursahib Singh, both residents of Valtoha. The police had nabbed Ferozepur jail inmate Jaskaran Singh and his accomplice Rattanbir Singh with 10 foreign-made pistols on Wednesday.

Currency confiscated from the accused in Amritsar on Saturday. Tribune photo

DGP Gaurav Yadav on Saturday said the police had recovered Rs 1.01 crore cash, 500 grams of heroin, 17 pistols along with 400 live cartridges, a MP-4 rifle along with 300 live cartridges, two weighing machines and two currency counting machines from their possession.

Yadav said following the interrogation of Jaskaran and Rattanbir, the police arrested their associate Surinder, who had picked up the consignment of arms/ammunition that was previously smuggled by them with the help of drones from Pakistan. The police managed to arrest Surinder on Friday and seized 10 pistols along with six magazines and 100 live cartridges from his possession, he added.

He said Surinder’s questioning led the police to Harchand and Gursahib. Their arrest resulted in the confiscation of remaining part of the consignment — seven pistols, a MP-4 rifle and 500 grams of heroin, besides, Rs 1.01 crore cash, weighing machines and currency counting machines.

Amarjit Singh Bajwa, AIG, Counter Intelligence, said further probe was on to determine how many consignments of arms and drugs they had got smuggled from Pakistan. He said Jaskaran was in contact with Pakistan-based smuggler, identified as Arif, who used to deliver consignment of narcotics and arms/ammunition from Pakistan using drones and Rattanbir used to retrieve them on his directions.