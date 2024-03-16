Amritsar University hails appointment of alumnus as Election Commissioner

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 15

Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, an alumnus of Guru Nanak Dev University has been appointed as the new Election Commissioner along with former bureaucrat Gyanesh Kumar. Sandhu, who holds an MBBS, LLB degree, pursued his Master’s in History from Guru Nanak Dev University and is a member of the 1988 batch of the IAS from the Uttarakhand cadre. During his tenure in Punjab, he assumed key positions such as the Commissioner of Ludhiana Municipal Corporation and the Managing Director of Punjab Infrastructure Development Board. His expertise was further recognised as he served as the Additional Secretary, Technical, at the Ministry of Human Resource Development before being appointed as the Chairman of the prestigious National Highways Authority of India in October 2014. He hails from Baba Bakala sub-division of Amritsar.

Expressing elation of the appointment, the VC office stated that Dr Sandhu’s appointment as the Election Commissioner not only honours his individual achievements but also illuminates the name of Guru Nanak Dev University, where he honed his academic prowess.

This is the first time that Election Commissioners have been appointed in accordance with the new Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023 brought in by the government in December last year.

