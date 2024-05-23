Anandpur Sahib AAP candidate Malwinder Singh Kang’s humility wows one and all

Sanjeev Singh Bariana
Chandigarh, May 22
Falling back on his university style of bowing in front of the elders, folding hands to create bonhomie with peers, and sharing personal anecdotes with the young, Malwinder Singh Kang, a two-time former president of the Panjab University Campus Students’ Council, is giving anxious moments to his senior rivals, both former MPs, in the Anandpur Sahib parliamentary constituency.
Kang, fighting the election on an Aam Aadmi Party ticket, is creating a strong impression in the hearts of the people, concede Shiromani Akali Dal’s Prem Singh Chandumajra and the Congress’ Vijay Inder Singla; however, both termed him an “absolute” outsider in Punjab.
“Kang’s family is based in Gwalior. And it's not just him, for AAP is vacating its political space to adjust outsiders. Most of the Rajya Sabha MPs of the party are outsiders,” said Chandumajra.
Kang, not bothered about the criticism, talks up his Punjabiyat and attacks the Centre for "human rights violations" “Human rights are being blatantly violated by the Centre, especially in case of AAP leaders," said Kang. Addressing the audience, he adds: "Punjabis have historically defied all kinds of oppression in the past. I know you will stand with us once again.”
Kang is highlighting the work the state government has done in two years. “We do what we say. We have provided free and uninterrupted power to farmers. Toll plazas have been closed. On the other hand, Anandpur Sahib Congress former MPs Manish Tewari and Ravneet Singh Bittu have done nothing for the people,” he said.
Former minister, Singla is relying on the connections of his father, who was a secretary to former President Giani Zail Singh, who belonged to Hoshiarpur.
“I know the elders who have been connected with my father. I will try to be the same bridge for you,” Singla says at his public meetings, and repeatedly mentions the role he played in getting the transfer policy for teachers implemented. “It is sad to see people depending on water tankers. I promise potable water for all,” he said.
Human rights being violated
Human rights are being blatantly violated by the Centre, especially in case of AAP leaders. Punjabis have historically defied all kinds of oppression in the past. — Malwinder Singh Kang, AAP candidate
