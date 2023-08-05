Anandpur Sahib MC chief, 8 others join AAP

Anandpur Sahib, August 4
Congress suffered a setback when Anandpur Sahib Municipal Council president Harjeet Singh Jeeta, along with eight other councillors, joined the Aam Adami Party in the presence of Anandpur Sahib MLA and Cabinet Minister Harjot Singh Bains in Chandigarh today. Jeeta and all others had won the civic body election with the support of the Congress in the 13-member House.
Jeeta said he was impressed with the policies of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the initiatives taken by local MLA Bains for the welfare of masses.
Those who joined AAP are Daljit Singh Kainth, Paramveer Singh Rana, Bikramjit Singh, Balbir Kaur, Reeta, Manpreet Kaur Arora, Parveen Kaushal and Gurpreet Kaur.
