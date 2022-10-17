Anandpur Sahib: Three held under NDPS Act

Tribune News Service

Anandpur Sahib: The police have arrested three persons — Paramjit Singh, Raghuvir Singh and Bittu — under the NDPS Act. During a tournament at Khamera village on Saturday, residents spotted Paramjit and Raghuvir injecting themselves with syringes in a desolated area nearby. The locals caught them and handed them to the police. They revealed that they procured drugs from Bittu. TNS

Stolen bike recovered

Abohar: The police on Sunday recovered a motorcycle that was stolen on Tuesday from outside the Sewa Kendra in the new grain market. Praveen Kumar of Sarabha Nagar and Ajay Kumar of Jammu Basti, who had allegedly changed the number plate of the bike after theft, were arrested. OC

Teachers’ protest

Sangrur: Members of ETT TET pass 2364 Sangharsh Committee have refused to end their protest till the fulfilment of their demand of continuing their jobs. They are protesting near the water tank in civil hospital here. Surinderpal of Gurdaspur is sitting atop the water tank and has restarted his indefinite fast. TNS

Woman found murdered

Ropar: A 34-year-woman was found murdered in Gobindura village on Saturday. The deceased, Savita, had been missing since October 11 from her home. SHO Rohit Kumar said her maggot-infested body was recovered from a well in the village. A case has been registered.