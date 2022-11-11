Anarchy in Punjab: Congress

PCC president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring has expressed concern over the deteriorating law and order situation, saying that the AAP government had completely abdicated its authority.

“There is anarchy in Punjab,” Warring said in a statement, adding that “people have started taking law into their own hands, which is a dangerous signal for the state”.

On the killing of a dera follower in Kotkapura, he said, “No killing is justified and nobody should be allowed to take law into his own hands”.

#amrinder singh raja warring #Congress