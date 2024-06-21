Angural files papers after massive roadshow

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 20

BJP Jalandhar candidate Sheetal Angural filed his nomination papers for the Jalandhar West bypoll after a huge roadshow today.

Angural was accompanied by BJP leader and Union Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing Ravneet Bittu, his close associate Sushil Rinku, senior BJP leaders Vijay Sampla, Manoranjan Kalia, KD Bhandari and Rakesh Rathour, district president Sushil Sharma and general secretary Ashok Sareen Hicky.

Angural addressed a gathering during the roadshow at the crowded Sports Market. He was also accompanied by BJP Trader Cell co-convener Ravinder Dhir.

Interestingly, Sampla, who did not campaign in the Lok Sabha poll, stayed with Angural throughout the roadshow.

Angural said, “The people will understand soon why I resigned as an MLA. Whenever I tried to raise any issue, the forces from Delhi suppressed my voice. Under the AAP government, no MLA or a minister can speak until he gets clearance from Delhi. I didn’t compromise on that.”

Angural said, “The MC elections are also due. Jalandhar will have a BJP Mayor and people’s unfulfilled promises will be fulfilled.” Speaking on AAP candidate Mohinder Bhagat, Angural said, “He has bulit a palace 15 km away from Jalandhar West where the poor can’t enter.”

Minister of State Ravneet Bittu said, “In Jalandhar (West), sports industry and drugs are key issues. We will get money from the Centre. Seventeen offices of Narcotics Bureau are also in the pipeline. Of these, one will be set up in Jalandhar to tackle drug menace. The AAP government’s 10,000 transfers of cops are just an eyewash.”

