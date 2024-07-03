BJP Jalandhar candidate Sheetal Angural to face FIR for his misdeeds: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Jalandhar, July 2
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann attacked former Aam Aadmi Party MLA and now BJP candidate Sheetal Angural during a roadshow here on Tuesday.
Mann did not say a word against the Congress but, in his entire speech, he targeted Angural, who, in his Facebook Live video, had levelled allegations of corruption against AAP leaders in Jalandhar. “This man is scared as he knows that he will be booked for the misdeeds he had committed in the past", the CM told a gathering at Dilbagh Nagar, here.
“They (Angural and Sushil Rinku) became MLA and MP but they could not probably digest the positions. They turned greedy and started looting people. While the voters in Jalandhar have divested one of them of the position he was holding (Rinku), the other one will also meet the same fate soon. I know you all are ready to teach him a lesson. I wish I had a machine with which I could check the honesty level of this person so that he could not ditch you.”
