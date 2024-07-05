Sheetal Angural’s allegations find no mention in CM Mann’s rallies

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, July 4

In two back-to-back public rallies here today by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the CM did not respond to the charges levelled by BJP Jalandhar West bypoll candidate Sheetal Angural.

Last evening in a roadshow, the CM attacked Angural, asking him to release immediately any evidence he had against AAP leaders. However, Angural accepted Mann’s challenge today and put up two chairs — one for the CM and the second for himself — at Babu Jagjeevan Ram Chowk, claiming that he was awaiting the CM’s arrival to release a pen drive with audio evidence against Jalandhar AAP MLA Raman Arora. Angural dared the CM to order a probe. He alleged that Arora had sought money in the CM’s family’s name. He also questioned the CM whether he would standby ‘thieves’ or act on his charges.

Speaking at a public address, Mann said, “From 1997 to 2022, Parkash Singh Badal and Captain Amarinder Singh replaced each other as CMs in the state. Had they been performers, AAP would not have come to rule the state. Have I come to earn money? Delhi CM Kejriwal and his wife were IRS officers, they could have earned as much money as they wanted. But they have joined politics to work for people. The Opposition is scared of us because AAP workers are commoners. They are together. We have not joined them. Thieves join each other. That’s why I have come to seek votes from you.”

Addressing the people, Mann said, “Due to the Jalandhar West bypoll, I will stay at Jalandhar. I have taken a house on rent here and also set up an office. People from Majha, Doaba, Subhanpur, Bhoa, Gurdaspur, Batala, Nakodar, Phillaur, Bilga, Goraya, Nawanshahr and Banga won’t have to go all the way to Chandigarh to meet me. The government will sit with you.”

