Anmol Rattan may be named Punjab's AG

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 14

Four days after the landslide victory of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab poll, senior advocate Anmol Rattan Singh Sidhu’s name is believed to have been cleared for appointment as the Advocate-General (AG) of the state. Information suggests formal orders on the appointment would be issued only after Bhagwant Mann takes over as the Chief Minister. Sidhu, when contacted, said he had so far not received any official confirmation in that regard.

Popular among advocates, Sidhu has been the president of the Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association for no less than eight times. He has also been the chairman of the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana, besides being Additional Solicitor-General of India, and Additional Advocate-General for both Punjab and Haryana.

Earlier, senior advocate Deepinder Singh Patwalia resigned as Advocate-General, a day after the Congress was routed out of power. Patwalia had replaced senior advocate APS Deol, who had to resign due to opposition from within the Congress, in November.