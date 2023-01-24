Announce session date a month in advance: Congress

Chandigarh, January 23
Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa with Congress MLAs Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria and Sukhpal Singh Khaira today met Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan for discussion on the important issues during the coming Budget session.
They urged the Speaker to announce the date of the session at least a month in advance on the pattern of Parliament for giving members enough time to make necessary preparations for constructive participation.
Khaira requested the Speaker to introduce a private member’s Bill to restrict/bar non-agriculturist and non-bonafide Punjabis, from buying agriculture land in the state.
