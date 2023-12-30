Annual convention of Ahmadiyya Muslims commences at Qadian

Tribune News Service

Gurdaspur, December 29

The 128th three-day annual convention of Ahmadiyya Muslims kicked off here today morning. The fog and cold weather failed to act as a damper on the spirits of more than 10,000 people who congregated at Qadian town, considered to be the spiritual home of the community.

It is here that the founder of the Ahmadiyya community, Mirza Ghulam Ahmad, was born and laid to rest. It is here where the early history of the community was written and where every December the streets surge into life with Ahmadiyyas being in attendance.

The convention is also called the Jalsa Salana and is held every year with verve and vigour. Nearly 2,000 overseas Ahmadiyya Muslims also attended the proceedings this year. These visitors had come mainly from the UK, USA, Jordan, Libya and Germany. Pakistani Ahmadiyya Muslims who take part every year in large numbers, could not do so this time. A spokesperson said the invitations had not been sent to them because of “internal strife in that country.”

The Ahmadiyyas have their own set of rules which they follow religiously. Discussions about the pros and cons of other religions are strictly banned.

“Universal brotherhood is the only religion followed by the community. The banners of ‘Love for all, hatred for none’ adorn public places during the convention,” said K Tarique, a spokesperson.

“Ahmadiyyas are fiercely loyal to their country,” a visitor said.

