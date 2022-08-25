'Anomalies' in admissions, govt polytechnics to verify certificates in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Rajmeet Singh

Chandigarh, August 24

In view of the Vigilance Bureau’s (VB) probe into alleged anomalies in admission to private pharmacy colleges, the Punjab State Board of Technical Education and Industrial Training has adopted a strict protocol to verify the educational qualifications of the applicants.

As per the new regulation, the powers of private colleges to verify educational certificates of candidates have been withdrawn, said an official of the board.

Now, principals of government polytechnics have been entrusted with the responsibility of verifying the certificates of students enrolled with private polytechnics.

In the past, the private pharmacy colleges verified the educational certificates of candidates. It was, however, found that the certificates were not being verified, as several diploma holders had cleared their school examination from boards of other states and there was a gap between Class X and Class XII.

“The designated principals of government polytechnics are being given the access of the online portal of the board to verify the certificates,” said the official.

Sources say the new regulation has been brought into effect following the VB’s investigation into anomalies in admissions and conduct of examination in the two-year diploma course. There are around 100 private pharmacy colleges in the state.

The VB has sought from the Punjab State Board of Technical Education and Industrial Training the entire record of admissions and examination for three academic years - from 2019-20 to 2021-22. The board, which looks after the admissions and examination, has also been told to keep in safe custody the answer-sheets for the three years.

The VB has directed the board to ensure that its officials concerned join the investigation. A complaint-based inquiry into the alleged anomalies was started The board had, in 2019, launched an inquiry after it received a complaint alleging anomalies in admissions. The probe, however, remained inconclusive. A senior government official said the board was complying with the VB’s direction.

