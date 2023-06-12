 ‘Anomalies’ in leasing of tourism property in Goa, investigation on : The Tribune India

‘Anomalies’ in leasing of tourism property in Goa, investigation on

Was given during previous Cong govt under Channi

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 11

The Vigilance Bureau has started a probe into alleged anomalies in the leasing of Punjab Tourism’s property in Goa during the previous Congress government under Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

Sources in the government said the probe had been started on the instructions of CM Bhagwant Mann after got a preliminary probe from an IAS officer done.

The officer, after visiting Goa, had submitted his report to the CM.

Officials said three companies of the Tourism Department, Gulmohar Resorts, Satkar Holidays and the Punjab Tourism Development Corporation had stake in the property. After inviting bids from private parties, the property was leased by the Punjab Heritage and Tourism Promotion Board to the bidder.

While leasing the property, it was decided that the post facto approval would be taken from the three subsidiaries.

However, one of the companies refused to sign the lease agreement. This made the deal infructuous.

Tourism Minister Anmol Gagan Mann said the issue was being looked into.

The Secretary, Tourism, Gurkirat Kirpal confirmed that the vigilance had sought record of the case from the department.

