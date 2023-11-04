Another accused held in grain tender scam

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 3

The Vigilance Bureau (VB), Ludhiana, has arrested accused trader Kalu Ram of New Abaadi, Jaiton Mandi, Faridkot, who was evading arrest in the infamous grain transportation tender scam in the grain markets of Ludhiana and other districts. He was produced in the Ludhiana District Court and sent to two-day police remand.

Disclosing this here today, a spokesperson of the VB said Kalu Ram was closely associated with absconding accused Rakesh Kumar Singla, a suspended deputy director of the Food and Civil Supplies Department, Punjab, and Bharat Bhushan Ashu, former minister of this department.

He added that Kalu Ram had provided paddy to the accused rice millers Krishan Lal and Surinder Kumar Dhotiwala on forged bills. He had also helped the accused in fabricating bills to get more amount in lieu of MSP from the state government.

The spokesperson said on August 16, 2022, a case was registered at the VB police station, Ludhiana range. Of 16, 11 accused — former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, contractors Telu Ram, Jagroop Singh and Sandeep Bhatia, commission agents Anil Jain, Kishan Lal Dhotiwala and Surinder Kumar Dhotiwala, District Food Supply Controllers (DFSCs) Harveen Kaur and Sukhwinder Singh Gill, besides two private assistants of former minister Pankaj alias Meenu Malhotra and Inderjit Indi — had been arrested.

Two accused Surinder Beri, DFSC (retd) and Jagandeep Dhillon, DM, Punsup, had been granted anticipatory bail by the High Court whereas bail application of accused Paramjeet Chechi had been dismissed by the Supreme Court and he had been directed to surrender before the VB.

He said one prime accused RK Singla, Deputy Director, Food and Civil Supplies Department, had already been declared proclaimed offender by the court.

