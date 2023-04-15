Another close aide of fugitive Amritpal arrested from Sirhind

Amritsar, April 15
Punjab police have arrested another close aide of fugitive Amritpal Singh from Sirhind. He has been identified as Joga Singh. He was the main accomplice who arranged shelter for Amritpal in Pilibhit.
Joga Singh was constantly in touch with Amritpal and Pappalpreet after their escape on March 18.
He had a criminal case against him in Hoshiarpur.
DIG, border range, Narinder Bhargav said Joga Singh was accompanying Amritpal in Hoshiarpur.
Joga Singh originally hailed from Ludhiana and was currently living at a dera in Pilibhit.
It was a joint operation of Amritsar rural police and Hoshiarpur police.
