Ropar: Another case against mining contractor Rakesh Chaudhary

Ropar, May 31
Mining contractor Rakesh Chaudhary has been booked again, this time on the charge of setting up faulty weighing bridges that did not weigh accurately tippers loaded with mining material.
Mining Department Subdivisional Magistrate (SDO) Barjinder Singh lodged a complaint with the Kiratpur Sahib police on Monday, stating that a team of mining officials had visited the desilting site at Kotbala Aaspur on May 28.
A tipper loaded with the mining material was weighed on the weighing bridge set up by the accused and it weighed 22,245 kg. When the same tipper was weighed on another weighing bridge, the weight came out to be 27,680 kg, the complainant alleged.
The SDO, in his complaint, alleged the size of weighing bridge was smaller than required due to which it could not record the actual weight. “The theft of mining material is resulting into a loss to the state exchequer,” he said.
Kiratpur Sahib SHO Gurvinder Singh said a case under Section 379 (theft) of the IPC had been registered against the contractor.
