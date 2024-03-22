Another case of extortion against Landa

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, March 21

The infamous gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa of Harike along with his accompliance Satnam Singh Satta of Naushhira Pannuan have been booked on Wednesday in another case of seeking extortion from a couple of Ruriwala village.

The number of criminal cases registered against Landa has arisen to 31. The latest case has been registered on Wednesday. Partap Singh of Rudiwala, in his statement to the police, said accused Satnam Singh Satta and Landa had been seeking extortion worth Rs 25 lakh from him. Partap said the other day, some persons fired shots at the gate of his house. Then Landa, on a call, claimed that they were his men and sought money.

