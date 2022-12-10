Another drone spotted in Fazilka

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, December 9

The Border Security Force (BSF) troops spotted another drone near the International Border here. The drone was noticed at 7.15 pm on Thursday in the area of NS Wala in Jalalabad subdivision.

The BSF men fired six rounds at the drone, which returned to Pakistan. The BSF launched a search operation to rule out dropping of narcotics by the drone.

Asif Jalal, Inspector General, BSF, Punjab frontier, Jalandhar, visited the Fazilka border today and conducted a meeting with senior BSF officials to review the situation after a spurt in drone incursions, recovery of contraband and other activities.

