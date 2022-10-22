Another farmer dies at protest site in Sangrur

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, October 21

Another farmer protesting near the CM’s residence here died on Friday due to suspected cardiac arrest.

The farmer has been identified as Karnail Singh (65), a resident of Akoi Sahib village.

Earlier on October 17, a farmer had died of snakebite.

Protesters have refused to cremate both bodies till the state government accepts their demands for the families of the deceased.

The protesters have been demanding financial aid, a government job and complete debt waiver for the families of the deceased.

#Sangrur