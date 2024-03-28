Another farmer dies, count increases to 11

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 27

Yet another farmer death has been reported from Shambhu border. The farmer, identified as Sher Singh (60) of Sidhuwal village in Patiala district, was rushed to a hospital on Monday after he suffered a stroke. The farmer died during treatment at the Government Rajindra Hospital here on Tuesday and was cremated in his native village today.

Hospital Medical Superintendent HS Rekhi said the post-mortem examination report received today had confirmed that the farmer died due to stroke. The elderly farmer had been camping at the Shambu border since the ‘Dilli Chalo’ protest started on February 13.

Guramneet Singh Mangat, spokesperson, SKM (Non-political), said Sher Singh was having cough and had breathing issues. He complained of severe chest pain, following which he was taken to a private hospital, from where he was referred to Government Rajindra Hospital.

He was a marginal farmer and owned four acres of farmland. Mangat said a total of 11 farmers had died in the past 42 days at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders.

