Another FIR against Yaariyan-2 makers

Amritsar, September 1
On the basis of a complaint submitted by the SGPC, the Amritsar police too have registered an FIR against the actor, directors and producer of the upcoming Punjabi film ‘Yaariyan-2’ for allegedly hurting sentiments of Sikh community.
ASI Lakhwinder Singh said actor Meezaan Jafri, directors Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao, and producer Bhushan Kumar of T-Series had been booked under Section 295-Aof the IPC.
SGPC secretary Partap Singh said the committee had lodged a written complaint with the Amritsar Police Commissioner regarding the disrespect to Sikh principles, ‘maryada’ (conduct) and lifestyle by showing a non-Sikh clean-shaven actor in the movie ‘Yaariyan 2’ wearing Gatra Kirpan.
