Another hike in MBBS fee comes as shocker for students

Faridkot, June 30

With a 5 per cent hike in the MBBS course fee in all medical colleges, medical education is all set to become more costly in the state.

The Department of Medical Education and Research (DMER) announced the revised tuition fee structure in a recent notification.

Goes up to Rs 9.05L in govt colleges The full MBBS course fee in four government medical colleges at Amritsar, Patiala, Faridkot and Mohali has been raised from Rs 8.62 lakh to Rs 9.05 lakh. Private colleges’ students to pay Rs 55.25 lakh full course fee.

As per the notification, the MBBS full course fee for management quota seats in all private medical colleges has been increased from Rs 52.60 lakh to Rs 55.25 lakh. For a government quota seat in private colleges, the fee has been hiked from Rs 20.45 lakh to Rs 21.48 lakh.

Every private medical and dental college has 50 per cent of its total seats reserved as the government quota. The remaining 50 per cent seats comprise 35 per cent of the management quota and 15 per cent of the NRI quota.

There is no change in the fee structure for NRI quota seats, which is US $1.10 lakh.

As per the DMER notification, there is no disparity in the fee structure for the MBBS course in the private medical colleges of the state. But in its prospectus, the Adesh Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (AIMSR) in Bathinda has mentioned Rs 63,93,930 as the full MBBS course fee and Rs 3 lakh as development charges for each seat. For NRI quota seats, the AIMSR has fixed a tuition fee of US $1.25 lakh.

All students admitted to the AIMSR would have to furnish a year-wise surety bond/bank guarantee amounting to the remaining fee. There is also an undertaking that the student would not seek migration to any other institution or leave the course midterm due to any reason without depositing the balance fee for the full course. The objective of this provision is to safeguard unaided institutes from financial losses on account of such student's seat remaining vacant for the remaining period of the course, said AIMSR authorities.

For the last three years, the MBBS course fee in all colleges is being increased at the rate of 5 per cent per annum.