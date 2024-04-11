Another IAS officer quits

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 10

Capt Karnail Singh, a 2015 IAS officer, has sought pre-mature retirement from service. He submitted his papers, seeking retirement to Chief Secretary Anurag Verma today.

He is the second IAS officer seeking pre-mature retirement in the past one month. Parampal Kaur, another IAS officer, had also put in her papers recently. Her pre-mature retirement has not been accepted so far.

Capt Karnail Singh said he was seeking retirement because of personal reasons. “My superannuation is due in September. But I have a lot of personal affairs to attend to and asked the government to relieve me from May 1,” he said.

