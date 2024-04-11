Another IAS officer quits

Chandigarh, April 10
Capt Karnail Singh, a 2015 IAS officer, has sought pre-mature retirement from service. He submitted his papers, seeking retirement to Chief Secretary Anurag Verma today.
He is the second IAS officer seeking pre-mature retirement in the past one month. Parampal Kaur, another IAS officer, had also put in her papers recently. Her pre-mature retirement has not been accepted so far.
Capt Karnail Singh said he was seeking retirement because of personal reasons. “My superannuation is due in September. But I have a lot of personal affairs to attend to and asked the government to relieve me from May 1,” he said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court agrees to hear Kejriwal’s plea against arrest on urgent basis
High Court verdict upholding ED action based on ‘unreliable’...