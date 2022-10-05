Another ISI-backed terror module busted in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 4

The police have busted yet another ISI-backed narco-terror module and arrested its main operative.

The accused has been identified as Yograj Singh, alias Yog, a resident of Rajoke village, in Tarn Taran.

The police have confiscated an RDX loaded IED (Tiffin bomb), two AK-56 rifles along with magazines, 30 cartridges and a pistol of .30 bore, besides 2 kg of heroin from his possession.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said the module was being run by Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa and Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda and Harpreet Singh, alias Happy, settled in Italy.

The police have also identified five more members of the module involved in carrying out nefarious activities in Punjab and adjoining states.

Yadav said the accused was wanted by the Punjab Police and the central enforcement agencies in five cases, including the seizure of five AK-47 rifles in Tarn Taran in September 2019.

“The cross-border operations (arms, explosives and drugs) were mainly handled by Yograj on the directions Landa, Rinda, Happy and a jailed smuggler Gurpavitar, alias Sai, a resident of Lakhna, in Tarn Taran. Yograj had been active in the recovery and further delivery of consignments of arms and drugs,” added the DGP.

Amritsar Rural SSP Swapan Sharma said they had identified five more operatives of the gang and a

manhunt had been launched to nab them.

The SSP said more recoveries of arms and explosives were expected. He said a case under Sections 21, 27-A, 29, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act had been registered against Yograj.

