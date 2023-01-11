Another man living near Zira liquor plant dies

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, January 10

Another person belonging to Sodhiwala village, situated around 1.5 km away from the ethanol plant at Mansurwala village, died due to alleged kidney failure two days ago. His death has strengthened protesters belief that the pollution caused by the plant was playing havoc with their lives.

The deceased was identified as Amarjit Singh (50), who used to work as daily wager. Sources said Amarjit was not well for the last few days and died on Saturday.

“We have been continuously saying that due to this ethanol plant, water is getting polluted and harming our health,” said Roman Brar one of the “Sanjha Morcha” member.

“These are not an isolated cases, but there are many others. Eight years old Arman, who is resident of Sodhiwala village, is also suffering from kidney infection,” Brar added. Meanwhile, the protest at the ethanol plant entered the 170th day.

“We came to know about his problem last month only. I will move to another house if needed, because I want to save the life of my kid,” said Sonu, his father, who works as a labourer.

#Environment #Ferozepur #Pollution #Punjab Pollution Control Board PPCB #Zira Agitation