Another operative of ISI-backed terror module nabbed

Development comes eight days after two others were arrested with AK-56, says DGP

Another operative of ISI-backed terror module nabbed

Chandigarh, October 1

The Punjab Police have arrested a third operative of the ISI-backed terror module jointly handled by Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh, alias Landa, and Pakistan-based gangster Harvinder Singh Rinda, said Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav here today.

The accused has been identified as Harpreet Singh, alias Har Sarpanch, of Jogewal village in Ferozepur.

The development came eight days after the counter-intelligence team led by Jalandhar AIG Navjot Singh Mahal had busted the module with the arrest of two its operatives — Baljit Singh Malhi and Gurbaksh Singh, alias Gora Sandhu, both residents of Ferozepur. The police had also recovered an AK-56 assault rifle along with two magazines, 90 live cartridges and two bullet shells from a location pinpointed by Gurbaksh Singh in his village.

The DGP said following the disclosure of Malhi, the police team managed to apprehend Har Sarpanch, who was considered to be the close aide of Italy-based gangster Harpreet Singh, alias Happy Sanghera, and was also in touch with Landa. Notably, Baljit was also in touch with Sanghera, and on his directions only he had picked up the consignment of weapons from a spot on the Makhu-Lohian road near the sanctuary in Sudan village in July this year.

“During the preliminary investigations, Har Sarpanch confessed to have arranged 10-day stay for Landa’s associate Jagjit Singh, alias Jotta, of Mehta Road in Amritsar and his aide at an abandoned house in the Makhu area of Ferozepur,” the DGP said, adding that Jotta had been facing four criminal cases and was currently lodged at the Central Jail in Amritsar.

Yadav further said Har Sarpanch also revealed that he was in touch with Nachattar Singh, alias Motti, already arrested by the Tarn Taran police, and used to ferry his drug consignments on his blue-coloured BMW. Pertinently, the BMW was recently seized by the Amritsar Police Commissionerate.

Giving more details, AIG Mahal said the accused also used to collect money on the behalf of Landa and Sanghera to further provide financial assistance and logistic support to their associates.

Was in touch with int’l gangsters

Accused Harpreet Singh, alias Har Sarpanch, of Jogewal village in Ferozepur is considered to be the close aide of Italy-based gangster Harpreet Singh, alias Happy Sanghera. He was also in touch with Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh, alias Landa.

