Another Pak drone shot down

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, December 22

Alert troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) belonging to 101 battalion deployed along the forward area brought down a drone coming from the Pakistani side near Kalaash village in Tarn Taran district of the Ferozepur sector.

As per information, BSF personnel heard humming sound of suspicious flying object coming from the Pakistani side into the Indian territory.

BSF sources said jawans on duty immediately sounded an alert and subsequently as per standard operating protocol opened fire towards the flying object. The entire area was cordoned off and the police and other sister agencies were informed.

Later, during search BSF personnel seized the drone. BSF officials said the flying object, which was brought down, was identified as a quadcopter (make DJI Matrice 300 RTX). It is being used by Pakistan-based agencies to drop arms and contraband into the Indian side.