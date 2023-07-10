Another Pakistan drone found in Amritsar Sector

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 9

In a joint operation, the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Punjab Police found another Pakistani drone from the fields near the International Border in Amritsar sector on Sunday morning.

“On June 9, based on a specific information, a search operation was launched on the outskirts of Kakkar village,” a BSF officer said.

A drone, that appeared to be an assembled quadcopter, was recovered near the village.

On Saturday morning, the BSF had recovered a quadcopter in the Tarn Taran sector that had been shot down the previous night after it intruded into Indian airspace.