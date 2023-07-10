Another Pakistan drone found in Amritsar Sector

Chandigarh, July 9
In a joint operation, the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Punjab Police found another Pakistani drone from the fields near the International Border in Amritsar sector on Sunday morning.
“On June 9, based on a specific information, a search operation was launched on the outskirts of Kakkar village,” a BSF officer said.
A drone, that appeared to be an assembled quadcopter, was recovered near the village.
On Saturday morning, the BSF had recovered a quadcopter in the Tarn Taran sector that had been shot down the previous night after it intruded into Indian airspace.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Video: Scary visuals of flash flood from Mandi’s Thunag in Himachal Pradesh, cloudburst triggers major landslide in Solan’s Chewa village
NDRF rescues 6 people stranded in Beas river near Nagwain vi...
Delhi CM calls meeting to discuss waterlogging due to heavy rain, rising water level in Yamuna
Delhi records 153 mm of rain in a 24-hour period ending at 8...