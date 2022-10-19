Another Pakistani drone shot down in Amritsar district, third in four days

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 18

In the third such incident in the past four days, the BSF shot down a drone carrying suspected narcotics near Chhana village along the International Border with Pakistan here late on Monday evening.

BSF troops posted at a border outpost near Chhana village first heard the sound of the drone around 8.30 pm on Monday. After they fired at it, the drone fell down.

In a press release issued today, a BSF spokesperson said along with one quad-copter of DJI Matrice make, a polythene bag weighing approximately 2.5 kg suspected to be containing a narcotic substance was also recovered.

BSF officials said alert troops have shot down three unmanned aerial vehicles in the past four days.

In the first incident three days ago, the BSF had shot down a quad-copter near Ramdas in Ajnala subdivision. In the second incident, the 22nd Battalion had downed a drone near Ranian village along the IB.

The BSF had recovered 2-kg contraband dropped from the drone.