Baba Farid University's another round of counselling to fill 616 BDS seats on January 13

A week after ‘concluding’ counselling for admissions to all medical and dental colleges in the state, the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) has invited fresh applications to fill 616 vacant seats of the BDS course in 11 dental colleges and 80 seats of the MD course in seven medical institutions.

The university has invited the students to participate in the second mop up round for the vacant BDS seats. Unlike the previous online counselling rounds, this session will be held at the BFUHS on January 13.

The BFUHS has declared 616 of the total 1,350 BDS seats in 16 dental institutions in the state as vacant.

Only five dental colleges — government dental colleges at Amritsar and Patiala, Sri Guru Ram Das Dental College at Amritsar, Christian Dental College and Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha Dental College at Ludhiana — were able to fill all their 250 BDS seats. Other 11 dental colleges have 56 per cent seats vacant even after five rounds of counselling.

The maximum of the vacant seats (71 per cent) are at Gian Sagar Dental College; followed by 68 per cent at National Dental College, Dera Bassi; 61 per cent at Rayat Bahra Dental College, Mohali; 59 per cent seats each at Genesis Dental College, Ferozepur and Adesh Dental College, Bathinda; 57 per cent at Luxmi Bai Dental College, Patiala; 54 per cent at Guru Nanak Dental College, Sunam; and 51 per cent at Sukhmani Dental College, Dera Bassi.

In all seven medical colleges of the state, students have shunned non-clinical postgraduate (MD) seats this time. As many as 80 of the total 130 non-clinical MD seats have been declared vacant by the BFUHS.

The non-clinical subjects include pathology, anatomy, physiology, biochemistry, pharmacology, microbiology, forensic science and community medicine. “After the Covid outbreak three years ago, there was a demand for postgraduates in microbiology. However, this demand has once again declined,” said the BFUHS authorities.

