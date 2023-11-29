Another vehicle scrapping facility comes up in Morinda

Tribune News Service

Vijay C Roy

Chandigarh, November 28

The state got its second Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility (RVSF) at Morinda. The other such facility is in Ludhiana. The facility, which will cater to Punjab, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh and other neighbouring states, will carry out “responsible scrapping of end-of-life vehicles”.

The decentralised facility will benefit not only private customers, but also governments having old vehicles or those which are not in a fit condition. The owners of such vehicles are entitled to get benefits according to the National Vehicle Scrappage Policy. The facility would also create employment, while also addressing the need of scrapping vehicles in the state in an eco-friendly manner.

Currently, if government vehicles that have completed 15 years will automatically lose their right to ply on roads. Such vehicles, numbering in thousands, have to be scrapped only through RVSF. As per estimates, that there are over 3.5 lakh private vehicles in the state that are 15 years old.

According to National Vehicle Scrappage Policy, a customer is entitled to some incentives if he scraps his old vehicle at an RVSF. For example, a customer scrapping an old vehicle will get road tax concession of 25 per cent for non-commercial vehicle and 15 per cent for commercial vehicle in the state.

Initially, the first auto shredding plant in the state was set up by a New Zealand-based NRI of Punjabi origin. The plant has the capacity to shred around 96,000 old vehicles per annum.

Besides end-of-life vehicles (ELVs), the plant can also shred other metal wastes like metal sheets, heavy appliances, etc.

The facility in Morinda was launched by Tata Motors, It is the company’s fourth Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility (RVSF).

Named “Re.Wi.Re – Recycle with Respect”, the facility was unveiled by Shailesh Chandra, MD, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility.

The state-of-the-art facility will use environment-friendly processes and has the capacity to disassemble 12,000 end-of-life vehicles safely and sustainably each year. Developed and operated by Tata Motors’ partner Dada Trading Company, the RVSF is equipped to scrap both passenger and commercial vehicles, regardless of their brand.

End-oflLife vehicles or ELVs are becoming a big concern for the government, primarily due to the lack of adequate infrastructure to handle such a large number of old vehicles across the country. Currently, ELVs in India end up in unorganised scrap markets where these are dismantled and scrapped.

Mayapuri in Delhi, Kurla in Mumbai and Shivajinagar in Bengaluru are some of the well-known markets for scrapping old vehicles.

