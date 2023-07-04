Ansari issue: Punjab government sends recovery notice to Amarinder, Randhawa

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 3

The state government today issued a notice of recovery to former CM Capt Amarinder Singh and Congress MLA Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, a day after CM Bhagwant Mann said he would recover Rs 55 lakh legal fee for keeping gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari in a jail in the state.

A copy of the notice was shared by Randhawa, who threatened to file a defamation case against Mann for “character assassination”.

Earlier, CM Mann released a letter written by former Jail Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa.

The letter to Capt Amarinder Singh, dated April 1, 2021, by Randhawa read, “I want to clarify that I do not know why this dreaded gangster, wanted in many cases in Uttar Pradesh, is lodged in a Punjab jail. You very well know my personal opinion against criminals and gangsters. I have, in fact, received many threats from gangsters and criminals because of which you provided me with a bulletproof vehicle and adequate security cover.”

“I am unable to give a satisfactory reply to questions being raised about government intentions by the media,” he had stated.

He had also told the former CM, “You hold the portfolio of Home Affairs; so kindly clarify on the issue so that we are able to save embarrassment to our party.” Mann said he would “divulge more details soon”.