Ansari issue: Punjab government sends recovery notice to Amarinder, Randhawa

Chandigarh, July 3
The state government today issued a notice of recovery to former CM Capt Amarinder Singh and Congress MLA Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, a day after CM Bhagwant Mann said he would recover Rs 55 lakh legal fee for keeping gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari in a jail in the state.
A copy of the notice was shared by Randhawa, who threatened to file a defamation case against Mann for “character assassination”.
Earlier, CM Mann released a letter written by former Jail Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa.
The letter to Capt Amarinder Singh, dated April 1, 2021, by Randhawa read, “I want to clarify that I do not know why this dreaded gangster, wanted in many cases in Uttar Pradesh, is lodged in a Punjab jail. You very well know my personal opinion against criminals and gangsters. I have, in fact, received many threats from gangsters and criminals because of which you provided me with a bulletproof vehicle and adequate security cover.”
“I am unable to give a satisfactory reply to questions being raised about government intentions by the media,” he had stated.
He had also told the former CM, “You hold the portfolio of Home Affairs; so kindly clarify on the issue so that we are able to save embarrassment to our party.” Mann said he would “divulge more details soon”.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sacking spree in NCP to wrest control
Sharad expels MPs Praful, Tatkare | Ajit axes state chief, s...
SC asks Manipur to submit fresh status report on violence
Situation improving, court told | Next hearing on July 10
Modi to host virtual SCO summit today
Iran to be accepted as ninth member