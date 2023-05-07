Ansari’s aide, UP’s ‘most wanted’, held

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 6

The police on Saturday arrested Harwinder Singh alias Jugnu Walia, an aide of gangster Mukhtar Ansari, from Mohali, said Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav here.

He said Walia, who is a history-sheeter and facing a number of criminal cases pertaining to murder, attempt to murder, extortion, etc, was most wanted by the UP Police and had a reward of Rs 1 lakh.

Police teams had also recovered one .32 caliber pistol along with six cartridges, foreign currency worth lakhs of rupees, one car and two walkie-talkie sets from his possession, he added.

Acting on reliable inputs, the police teams from the AGTF, headed by ADGP Promod Ban and assisted by AIG Sandeep Goel, carried out a special operation and arrested Walia from Mohali.

Ban said the police teams had started investigations after registering an FIR. More revelations were expected, he added. A case has been registered under Sections 25 (7,8) of the Arms Act and Section 120B of the IPC.