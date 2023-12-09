'Anti-drug' hockey match organised by Ropar cops

Ropar, December 8
The district police organised a hockey match under the “Punjab Against Drugs” campaign at the Hawks Club here on Thursday. The event aimed to promote sports among the youth and create awareness against drugs.
Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, who was the chief guest, said the state had adopted a multi-pronged strategy to eradicate the drug menace. He said sportspersons were being honoured and empowered by employment on a large scale.
