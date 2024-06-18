Anti-drug operation in Punjab enters Day 2; nearly 3,000 frisked at railway stations

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 17

The police on Monday conducted another round of special Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) at and around all railway stations and bus stands across the state.

This was the second day of CASO against drugs and anti-social elements. On Sunday, the police focused on the suspect point of sale of drugs.

The operation was conducted from 11am to 3pm simultaneously in all 28 police districts under which teams with the assistance of sniffer dogs frisked people arriving and departing railway stations and bus stands.

Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla said, “We had strictly instructed all police personnel to deal with every person in a friendly and polite manner while frisking them during the course of this operation,” he added.

He said over 350 teams, involving over 2,500 personnel, were deputed across the state to look for suspicious persons while ensuring minimum inconvenience to them. As many as 2,841 people were frisked during the operation conducted at 106 railway stations and 178 bus stands in the state, he added.

Meanwhile, police teams have also checked two-wheelers and four-wheelers stationed at the parking of railway stations during the operation.

