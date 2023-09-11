Bathinda: Anti-drug panel member killed at Sidhana village in Rampura area

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, September 10

An anti-drug action committee member was killed by two unidentified bike-borne assailants while he was on vigil at Sidhana village in Rampura area in the district late on Saturday.

Two persons on motorcycle, armed with sharp-edged weapon, came and attacked committee member Jasvir Singh (34) while he was on voluntarily keeping watch on drug peddlers entering the village.

Sources claimed that Jasvir signalled to two people on motorcycle to stop. Irked, they attacked him with sharp-edged weapon.

Later, Jasvir was taken to civil hospital at Rampura Phul where he was declared dead upon arrival.

Jagsir Singh, brother of the deceased, said on Saturday night, anti-drug committee members were keeping vigil on the roads leading to the village. Meanwhile, the committee members — on suspicion — wanted to stop two persons who were riding a motorcycle, but they sped away. The committee members informed Jasvir about it. After this, Jasvir and his colleagues tried to stop them but they attacked him with a sharp-weapon and killed Jasvir Singh.

Bathinda SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana said, “Anti-drug village committee members were holding ‘thirki pehra’ last night, when on suspicion they tried to stop two persons. The duo attacked and killed Jasvir Singh. Two persons involved in this incident has been arrested. In the initial probe, it has come out that the incident has no drug angle, but some other personal issue. It will be revealed after a thorough probe.”

