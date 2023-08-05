Anti-drug panel member shot by peddlers in Faridkot

Faridkot, August 4
Harbhagwan Singh (35), a member of anti-drug campaign committee, was allegedly killed by drug peddlers on Friday.
The deceased, a resident of Dhilwan Khurd village, Faridkot, was shot during a tiff between the drug peddlers and committee members today.
The residents said they had formed a panel to keep tabs on peddlers in the village. They said members of the committee got information that a family involved in peddling received contraband and when the former opposed, peddlers opened fire at Harbhagwan. Faridkot SSP Harjeet Singh said the police teams had been dispatched to nab the main culprit and his associates.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 Army personnel killed in encounte in Kashmir's Kulgam, search for terrorists on
The search operation turned into an encounter after the mili...
Supreme Court stays Rahul Gandhi’s conviction in 'Modi surname defamation case'
Defamation Case: 3-judge Bench says trial judge gave no reas...
Rahul Gandhi gains heft, to reclaim Lok Sabha seat & contest elections
Congress: Reinstate him in the LS immediately
Supreme Court allows ASI survey of Gyanvapi mosque
Rejects Muslim group’s petition against Allahabad HC order
Day Nuh burnt, police were caught napping
SP was on leave, no additional forces were on standby