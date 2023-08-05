Anti-drug panel member shot by peddlers in Faridkot

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, August 4

Harbhagwan Singh (35), a member of anti-drug campaign committee, was allegedly killed by drug peddlers on Friday.

The deceased, a resident of Dhilwan Khurd village, Faridkot, was shot during a tiff between the drug peddlers and committee members today.

The residents said they had formed a panel to keep tabs on peddlers in the village. They said members of the committee got information that a family involved in peddling received contraband and when the former opposed, peddlers opened fire at Harbhagwan. Faridkot SSP Harjeet Singh said the police teams had been dispatched to nab the main culprit and his associates.

#Faridkot