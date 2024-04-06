Anti-drug seminar organised to spread awareness

Our Correspondent

Abohar, April 5

Major General Yogesh Sheoran, GOC of 7 Infantry Division, said that government agencies, educational institutions and social workers will have to make collective efforts regularly to save youth from drugs.

Major General Yogesh Sheoran addresses the seminar in Abohar. Tribune Photo

Addressing the anti-drug seminar organised by Jakhar Trust at Gopichand Arya Mahila College here today, the GOC said that people need to be made aware at the village and locality level to be alert about suspicious persons involved in drug trade or consumption. Besides alerting the concerned authorities, activists should also motivate the youth to stay away from the evil.

Trust member Gurbachan Singh Saran said that after being elected as president of IFFCO in 1997, Surinder Jakhar started a campaign ‘Nashon se door, khelon ki aur’ to save the youth from drugs by involving them in sports. Even after his death, the legacy is being carried out well under the banner of Jakhar Trust. Many dignitaries, including the Governor of Punjab stressed on intensifying anti-drug programmes to bring awareness in the border area. Psychiatrist Dr Mahesh Kumar threw light on various aspects of the drug de-addiction campaign being run in Fazilka.

Mayor Vimal Thatai said the biggest threat to the people of the border area is drug smuggling from the neighbouring country. The Central Security Forces and police are making efforts to deal with the problem. He added that it is everyone’s duty to join in this campaign, so that the efforts of the Jakhar Trust are successful.

On the occasion, a play ‘Sarhadaan hor vi ne’, directed by Prof Gaurav Vij — recipient of the Sangeet Natak Akademy award — was performed by the artistes of Sparsh Theatre Society. The play presented an emotional picture of the youth being ruined by drugs.

Atsuko Jakhar, daughter-in-law of the late Surinder Jakhar, was also present at the event. Her daughter, Meera Jakhar, expressed gratitude and urged students and teachers to participate in the drug awareness campaign.

