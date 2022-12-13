 Anti-gun drive pays dividends in three border police districts : The Tribune India

Anti-gun drive pays dividends in three border police districts

477 licences cancelled in Pathankot, followed by Batala (189) and Gurdaspur (167)



Tribune News Service

Ravi Dhaliwal

Pathankot/Gurdaspur, Dec 12

In the three border police districts of Pathankot, Batala and Gurdaspur, where officers say possessing a gun is embedded in the area’s culture, the cops have come down with a heavy hand and have cancelled 833 arms licences in the last one month.

The Gurdaspur parliamentary constituency comprises these three police districts. There is a misleading notion in all its nine major cities that keeping a gun in your house adds a couple of inches to your social stature.

‘Filters’ applied to cancel a licence

  • Pathankot SSP Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh said licences of those against whom FIRs were registered or those involved in heinous crimes were put on hold
  • Then came the people who had licences registered in their names but had passed away
  • In the last category were people who themselves wanted to surrender their permits for many reasons, the most prominent being infighting among family members over possession of a gun

Officers admit that flaunting arms had become the rule rather than the exception before the police cracked the whip. On November 12, the Punjab Government had ordered a review of all arms licences issued in the state in the past. Even though Punjab has 2 per cent of the total population in the country, it holds 10 per cent of the total gun licences.

“In these border districts, which bore the brunt of terrorism in the eighties and nineties and now where being associated with a group of gangsters adds to your social standing, possessing arms is a normal thing, rather the in-thing. This was having a cascading effect with one crime leading to the other. This ‘gun culture phenomenon’ had to come to an end somewhere,” said a police officer.

Pathankot by recommending the cancellation of 477 licences has topped among the three districts, followed by Batala with 189 and Gurdaspur with 167.

Officers engaged in the scrutiny of licences were, at times, pressured by the political class. “However, we used to tell these people that we were under government orders following which they would agree to surrender their licences which would later be cancelled,” he said.

Among the many “filters” that were applied to cancel a licence was whether a person had a criminal case or cases registered against him after he got the authorisation for possessing a weapon.

#Gurdaspur #pathankot

Caught red-handed, Faridabad cop tries to swallows Rs 4,000 bribe money; video goes viral
Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with her father

Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father

The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while ...

Issue of vacancies in higher judiciary will linger till new system put in place: Kiren Rijiju

Issue of vacancies in higher judiciary will linger till new system put in place: Kiren Rijiju

Replying to questions in the Upper House of Parliament, the ...

Mastermind of Rs 30-crore heist Vikas Lagarpuria arrested near Delhi-Gurugram border

Mastermind of Rs 30-crore heist Vikas Lagarpuria arrested near Delhi-Gurugram border

Two doctors, a Delhi policeman and a Haryana IPS officer are...

'Hosting Osama Bin Laden...', Jaishankar's sharp response to Pakistan's Bhutto after 'Kashmir remark' in UN

'Hosting Osama bin Laden...', India's sharp response to Pakistan's Bhutto after 'Kashmir remark' in UN

Bhutto said Pakistan firmly believes that major security pro...

Nirav Modi loses bid to appeal against extradition in UK Supreme Court

Nirav Modi loses bid to appeal against extradition in UK Supreme Court

Last month, the 51-year-old diamantaire had lost an appeal o...


Farmers up ante, to make toll plazas free from today

Farmers up ante, to make toll plazas free from today

Infuriated over death of protester, KMSC members block entry points to govt offices

Synthetic kite string: Officials asked to take action against violators

Local Govt asks MC to submit delimitation survey report soon

Akali leader Ranjit Singh Brahmpura's last rites held

Bathinda police solve woman’s murder case

Bathinda police solve woman's murder case

Punjab computer teachers seek pay panel benefits

Paying water, electricity bills at e-Sampark may cost ~25 more

Paying water, electricity bills at e-Sampark may cost Chandigarh residents Rs 25 more

Chandigarh SSP's repatriation: CM Bhagwant Mann was not apprised of issue by his officers, says Punjab Governor

6-Minute Window at Chandigarh Railway Station: Reality check belies authorities' claim

Bid to rape woman in auto, 2 Kurali youths held

Chandigarh RWAs slam paid street parking proposal

DCW sends notices to e-commerce firms on sale of acid as Delhi acid attack survivor continues to be in ICU

Following Delhi acid attack, women's commission issues notices to Flipkart and Amazon

Delhi AIIMS declared 'tobacco-free zone', smoking on hospital premises punishable offence

Mastermind of Rs 30-crore heist Vikas Lagarpuria arrested near Delhi-Gurugram border

Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father

Delhi records 6.4 deg Celsius temperature on Thursday morning

After expiry of time duration, Hoshiarpur toll plaza made toll free

After expiry of time duration, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann makes Hoshiarpur toll plaza toll free

Bhagwant Mann govt buckles, to allot flats to demolition-hit needy Jalandhar residents

Resumption of flights to Punjab's Adampur being considered, says Jyotiraditya Scindia

Nakodar killing: Based in US, mastermind visited his village in March

No hearing for 19 days, farmers to now protest at toll plazas also

Body of missing 16-year-old girl found in Ludhiana

Body of missing 16-year-old girl found in Ludhiana

GLADA razes 7 illegal colonies

2 unlawful structures demolished, 5 buildings sealed by Ludhiana civic body

Chief Minister's Field Officer conducts surprise inspection of Ludhiana Civil Hospital

Deploy 25 traffic marshals, police urge contractor

3 firemen injured in LPG cylinder blast

3 firemen injured in LPG cylinder blast

Patiala man gets 20-yr RI for raping US woman

Garbage burning continues unabated

Civic body to start shifting vendors to designated spots

Addl water content found, 40 samples of milk fail test