Anti-Kejriwal posters in Jalandhar

Deepkamal Kaur
Jalandhar, March 22
As the AAP leadership headed towards Mohali for a state-level protest against the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal, BJP workers on Friday put up anti-Kejriwal posters in the city.
The movie-promo like posters had the pictures of Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh and Satyendra Jain. The posters were put up in various locations of the city, including Circular Road and the bazaars of Mai Hiran Gate.
Jalandhar district general secretary of the party Ashok Sareen Hicky alleged, “While all others accused in the liquor policy scam had been arrested, its kingpin had been evading arrest by not appearing before the Enforcement Directorate even after nine summons. So as Kejriwal got arrested, our workers chose to get these posters put up.”
Meanwhile, AAP MP Sushil Rinku, Local Bodies Minister Balkar Singh and all AAP MLAs from the area left this morning for Mohali to express solidarity with the Delhi CM on the issue of his arrest.
MLAs Raman Arora and Sheetal Angural said they had taken along 500 workers from their constituencies, who all went by cars to join the protest. Balkar said, “Today's protest was just the start of a series of our protests. These will continue like a movement.”
With party leaders already busy in protests and election code already in force, the party is likely to skip holding a programme at Khatkar Kalan tomorrow on the occasion of the martyrdom day of Bhagat Singh. “So far, there is no event lined up here. If, at all, there will be leaders coming, they will only paying respects and leaving. In any case, CM Bhagwant Mann was here on March 16 too on the occasion of the completion of the second year of the party in power in the state,” said Nawanshahr AAP halqa in-charge Lalit Mohan Pathak.
