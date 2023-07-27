Anti-Sikh riots: Court summons Jagdish Tytler on Aug 5

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 26

Taking cognisance of a CBI chargesheet against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in connection with the Pul Bangash killings during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, a Delhi court on Wednesday asked him to appear before it on August 5.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vidhi Gupta Anand issued summons to Tytler after taking cognisance of the CBI chargesheet filed on May 20. Around 3,000 people, mostly Sikhs, had died in the riots in the national capital in the aftermath of assassination of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on October 31, 1984. Three persons were killed and a gurdwara was torched in the Pul Bangash area here on November 1, 1984. & PTI

#Central Bureau of Investigation CBI #Congress #Jagdish Tytler #Sikhs